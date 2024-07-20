The Vikings begin their 2024 training camp this week, with the first practice open to news media on Wednesday. They are not just a vastly different team than they were a year ago — they are a different team than they were five weeks ago when the players dispersed after the end of the offseason program in mid-June.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell are fond of talking about the culture they have cultivated in their two years together. That culture will be put to the test after the death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson in a car accident on July 6 and the arrest of second-year receiver Jordan Addison on suspicion of driving under the influence on July 12. The Vikings leaders will hold their first news conference since Jackson's death and Addison's arrest on Monday.

The team is breaking in two new quarterbacks and a slew of front-line defenders as it heads into what was expected to be one of the most competitive camps for starting jobs and roster spots in years. Now a pair of upsetting circumstances a week apart may have the team further unsettled and emotionally reeling.

Jackson, a fourth-round draft pick, was thought to have a chance at a prominent role in the secondary. "In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player," O'Connell said in a statement after Jackson's death.

Addison, who after a breakout rookie season was expected to be relied on as tight end T.J. Hockenson recovers from a knee injury, is likely to face discipline after a second driving offense in a year. Three days before reporting to training camp last year, Addison was cited for reckless driving after being pulled over for driving 140 miles per hour on I-94 in St. Paul in the middle of the night. Addressing Addison's incident at their camp opening news conference last year, O'Connell said, "Things like that can't happen again," and Adofo-Mensah added, "Everybody in his life is aligned to make sure this was a one-time occurrence."

While Jackson and Addison are likely to be the focal points on Monday, rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the highest draft QB in Vikings history, will certainly be the main topic of conversation throughout camp. The Vikings got a bit of business with McCarthy done on Friday, agreeing to terms on his rookie deal. McCarthy was the last of the six quarterbacks drafted in the first round to sign his rookie deal. The Vikings' other first-round pick, edge rusher Dallas Turner, remains unsigned, one of only two first-rounders without a contract. Vikings rookies and quarterbacks report to training camp on Sunday; veterans arrive on Tuesday.

The Vikings have nine public practices this summer, beginning Saturday, July 27. The last one is Aug. 8 before the Vikings' preseason opener against the Raiders on Aug. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The team will then head to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns ahead of their game on Aug. 17.

Key training camp dates

Sunday, July 21: Rookies report

Tuesday, July 23: Veterans report

Wednesday, July 24: First training camp practice

Saturday, July 27: First practice open to fans

Monday, July 29: First padded practice

Monday, Aug. 5: Night practice

Thursday, Aug. 8: Last open practice

Ticket information

General admission tickets must be reserved online in advance at vikings.com/camp; there are limited tickets onsite. Tickets for the eight day practices at the team's training facility in Eagan are $5 a piece for adults, but free for season ticket holders and children 17 and younger. Tickets to the night practice on Monday, Aug. 5, are $10 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger; children under 36 inches tall are free. According to the Vikings' website, the first two open practices of camp, on July 27 and 29, are already sold out.

Preseason schedule

Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 3 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 17 at Cleveland Browns, 3:25 p.m., at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Philadelphia Eagles, noon, Lincoln Financial Field