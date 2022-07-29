The Vikings' training camp opens to fans on Saturday. We're previewing camp with a look at each position group. Today: Defensive backs.

The Roster

Cornerbacks: Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth, Akayleb Evans, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand, Nate Hairston, Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith

Safeties: Harrison Smith, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus, Mike Brown, Myles Dorn

Offseason Moves

In: Sullivan (free agent), Hairston (free agent), Cine (first-round pick), Booth (second-round pick), Evans (fourth-round pick)

Out: Xavier Woods (signed with Panthers), Mackensie Alexander (free agent)

Outlook

When Mike Zimmer succeeded Leslie Frazier as head coach in 2014, the Vikings were in need of a major rebuild in the secondary. Zimmer molded the group into one of the league's best, but as the Vikings' defense ranked near the bottom of the league the past two years and repeatedly blew leads in 2021, it became clear the group needed another overhaul. Cap issues precluded the Vikings from making major moves in free agency, but they're hoping Sullivan could be their slot corner after coming over from the Packers. Otherwise, whether they improve in 2022 could depend on how quickly Cine, Booth, Evans and Dantzler (who's heading into his third season) can improve.

Top Competition

Left cornerback. Bringing Peterson back means the Vikings have one cornerback spot settled, but they'll have to figure things out on the other side, where Dantzler needs to show he can stay healthy and limit coverage lapses like the one that led to the Lions' last-second touchdown for their first win of the season over the Vikings in December. If Booth shows he's recovered from sports hernia surgery and picks up the defense quickly enough, he could get a chance to start as a rookie. The 6-2 Evans, who'll bring a physical element to the Vikings' secondary, could also factor into the competition.

Player to Watch

Cine. The Vikings were excited about the Georgia safety in the first round, saying they'd considered drafting him in the middle of the round before trading down 20 spots in a deal with the Lions and picking him 32nd overall. He looked the part during the offseason program, and could start next to Harrison Smith if the Vikings think he's ready for the job. Bynum had a strong enough second half as a rookie last season that he could get the first shot, but Cine's physicality could be hard for the Vikings to keep out of the lineup, especially if he can decipher offensive concepts as well in the NFL as he did in college.

One Big Question

Will the Vikings' scheme change help fix their pass defense? With Ed Donatell as the team's new defensive coordinator, the Vikings are shifting from Zimmer's scheme to a version of the Vic Fangio-influenced defense that has become popular across the NFL. There'll likely be more players used in sub packages, more opportunities for the team to disguise coverages after lining up with split safeties and a continued role for Smith as a chess piece who moves around the field. The Vikings are also hoping their pass rush — out of both a 3-4 base defense and their sub packages — will confuse quarterbacks enough to make things easier for their secondary. They didn't add a proven shutdown corner this offseason, so they're counting on additions like Sullivan, and especially their three draft picks, to help the group improve in the midst of a major schematic shift.