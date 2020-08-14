Training camp practice guidelines for 2020
Aug. 3-11 Acclimatization period
• 60 minutes in weight room and 60 minutes of on-field conditioning in small groups under 15.
• No conditioning tests during this period.
• Walk-throughs permitted up to 60 minutes on each of the first four days and up to 75 minutes on each of final four days.
• Aug. 8 was off day.
Aug. 12-16 Gradual ramp-up period
•Maximum of 3½ hours on field daily.
•First practice starts at 90 minutes, with maximum 15 minutes daily increase, up to a daily maximum of 120 minutes.
• Remainder of daily 3½-hour on-field time limit applied to walk-through.
• Helmets and approved protective shirts permitted on Aug. 12 and 13.
• Aug. 14 and Aug. 16 are non-padded practice days with no live contact and helmets, spiders and shells permitted.
• Aug. 15 will be an off day.
Aug. 17-Sept. 6 Contact integration period
• Padded practices can begin.
• Duration starts at 90 minutes with 15-minute daily increases.
• No increase or decrease in duration following an off day.
• Maximum of 14 padded practices during the contact integration period.