When the Vikings and Tennessee are finished, join Michael Rand and Vikings fans on our StribSports Live show, "Purple Reign, Purple Pain," to talk about the game.
You'll also have a chance to join in with RandBall and his guests. Look for the show to begin within five or 10 minutes of the final gun.
Watch live here, or you can see it on the Star Tribune Sports video page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can click here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
