Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said T.J. Hockenson will travel with the team to London and will practice on Friday, opening the tight end’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve.
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will return to practice Friday in London
Hockenson sustained a torn ACL last December and had surgery in January. The team plans to open his 21-day window to come off injured reserve this week.
“Twenty-one days from Friday gives us the bye week and two games with us playing on Thursday the second week after the bye,” O’Connell said today. “That gives us the flexibility at 20 days to have him ready to go. We’ll see where he’s at for the Lions game [Oct. 20] and then we have the flexibility for the following game” against the Rams on Oct. 24.
Hockenson tore the ACL in his right knee against the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 24. He did not have surgery until Jan. 29 so that damage to his MCL, which did not require repair, could heal. If he plays against the Lions or Rams, he will have made it back to the field in 10 months.
“He’s done a great job; he feels great,” O’Connell said. “But we got to get him acclimated back to football. That’s kind of the plan. It’s going to be great to have him back on the grass with the guys. Looking forward to it.”
