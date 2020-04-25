The Vikings took Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round of Friday night's NFL draft.

Cleveland, a 6-6, 315 pounder, was the 58th overall choice.

He started at left tackle for the Broncos, and was a redshirt junior in 2019. He was a two-time All-Mountain West player after graduating from Bethel (Wash.) High School.

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, a former Boise State standout, tweeted (@AlexMattison22), "Reunited and it feels sooo good!"

Cleveland had a great combine with 30 reps on the bench. He tied for third among offensive linemen with a 1.74 10-yard split.

After taking receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney in Thursday's first round, the Vikings have filled their three biggest needs — wideout, defensive back and offensive line.

The Vikings are expected to move Riley Reiff from left tackle to guard and put either Cleveland or right tackle Brian O'Neill at left tackle.