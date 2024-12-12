Vikings take 6-game winning streak into Monday night matchup vs. backsliding Bears

The Bears have lost seven straight games, coming off their most lopsided loss since a 41-10 defeat at Kansas City in Week 3 last season. They are 2-6 in one-possession games, with four of those losses during this skid. ... The Bears play their second game under Brown, who started the season as offensive passing game coordinator and has been promoted twice following the dismissal of Waldron on Nov. 12 and head coach Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29. ... Last week, the Bears allowed a season high in points and the second-most yards (452) of the season. ... Rookie Tory Taylor's 48.7-yard gross punting average is the highest single-season average in franchise history. ... Cairo Santos has seven field goals of 50-plus yards this season, tying his franchise record. ... Bears WR Keenan Allen needs three receptions and 29 yards for his 11th straight season with at least 50 catches and 500 yards receiving. ... Odunze, the ninth overall draft pick, had his first multi-TD game last week. ... The Vikings put themselves in position to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win, or a loss or tie by either the Rams on Thursday against the 49ers or the Cardinals against the Patriots on Sunday. ... The Vikings last week had their highest point total since a 42-30 win at Detroit in Week 7 in 2019. ... The Vikings have at least one takeaway in each of their first 13 games for the first time since 2001. ... Jefferson has 7,069 receiving yards in 73 games. His 33 career 100-yard games are the most in NFL history by a player in his first five seasons. ... Addison has five TDs of at least 40-plus yards in two seasons. He tied a career high with eight receptions last week against the Falcons, matching his total against the Bears in Week 12. ... The Vikings have seven players with multiple interceptions, their most since 1988 when they had nine. Byron Murphy has six, third most in the league. ... The Vikings have trailed for a total of 2:39:48 in 13 games, the least amount of total game time in the league. The Commanders (2:48:26) and Lions (2:50:52) are next.