Vikings take 4-game win streak home to face Cardinals, who haven't won in Minnesota since 1977

The Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped last week at Seattle and are in a first-place tie in the NFC West with the Seahawks. ... Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a streak of 20 straight completions snapped against the Seahawks last week. ... Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has six TD catches this season, the most among rookies. ... Arizona's defense has allowed just five TDs over the past five games, the best in the NFL over that span. ... Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa has one sack in each of his past three games after going without one in his first 25 NFL games. ... Arizona has just 51 penalties this season, the fewest in the league. Cincinnati is No. 2 with 52. ... The Vikings have won four straight games and start a stretch with three consecutive home games. ... The Vikings just completed their 11th stretch in team history of three road games in a row. This was the first time they won all three. ... Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is 29-16 in his career, the best winning percentage in club history and the best among all Vikings coaches at the 45-game mark. ... The Vikings at Chicago had an 100-yard rusher (Aaron Jones), two 100-yard receivers (Addison, T.J. Hockenson) and a 300-yard passer (Darnold) in a game for the first time in 24 years, when Robert Smith, Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Daunte Culpepper achieved the feat in two straight games against the Cardinals and the Panthers on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, 2000. ... The Vikings have held their opponent scoreless in 18 out of 44 quarters this season, tied for the NFL lead with the Broncos and Steelers. ... Vikings OLBs Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard are tied for sixth in the NFL with nine sacks each.