Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill said he holds no ill will toward 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The two will face each other during Sunday's game in San Francisco for the first time since Bosa knocked O'Neill out of the Vikings' January 2020 playoff loss to the 49ers with a flagged hit.

"Oh no, that's water under the bridge," O'Neill said Wednesday. "I got over that a long time ago. No, I'm good. I respect how he plays the game and hopefully it's going to be a good battle."

Bosa lowered his shoulder into O'Neill's chest as the right tackle looked toward 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who had just intercepted Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. Bosa was called for unnecessary roughness; O'Neill was evaluated for a concussion and did not return to the game.

The Vikings will need O'Neill's best for the entire game, as Bosa splits time between rushing left and right tackle. He's had five sacks attacking each side, according to Pro Football Focus.

"He's extremely explosive," O'Neill said. "He's long, he's athletic. He can beat you with speed, beat you with technically using his hands. He's got everything."

Nick's older brother, Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, technically got a strip sack against O'Neill during the Vikings' win in Los Angeles this month. But that was after Cousins held onto the ball for a few seconds, leading PFF to blame him. O'Neill made a veteran pregame move by talking up Sunday's foe when discussing the brothers.

"They're pretty similar," O'Neill said. "But to be honest, Nick probably comes with a little bit more power. We'll see, as the week goes on, I'll get into it a lot more. But at first glance, I know he's playing at a really high level."

Cole? Bradbury? Both?

Vikings coaches haven't named a starting center for Sunday. Garrett Bradbury and Mason Cole, who is coming off three straight starts, are battling for the position. Bradbury, the 2019 first-round pick, suited up against the Packers but was one of two active players — backup quarterback Sean Mannion was the other — who didn't play a snap of offense, defense or special teams.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said Wednesday "both guys will play" when asked who's starting Sunday against the 49ers. He walked it back when asked if they're rotating centers.

"Or one will have to play guard," Kubiak said, "or one guy might have to play center. We know that both guys are going to help us throughout the season and maybe it's in this next game, maybe it's both of them, maybe it's not."

Barr, Breeland limited

Defensive end Everson Griffen was the only Vikings player on the 53-man roster who wasn't participating in Wednesday's practice.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and guard Wyatt Davis (ankle) were limited. That's a good development for Barr, who practiced Wednesday after playing on Sunday for the first time this season. He'd previously sat out each Wednesday following a game he played.

Receiver K.J. Osborn (ankle) was a full participant.

Jefferson honored

Receiver Justin Jefferson's big game against the Packers received more recognition Wednesday when he was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week. Jefferson had eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter of the 34-31 win. He has been doing a little of everything for the Vikings offense, leading Cousins to credit Jefferson's increased production to his versatility.

"It's important that you're always evolving, you're always varied," Cousins said, "and you're not overly predictable in how you're going to attack a defense. I think that's where a player who can do a lot of different things becomes very valuable."

Sunday's game in San Francisco will feature the two most recent NFC Offensive Player of the Week honorees in Jefferson and 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Bower re-signed

Short on defensive end help, the Vikings plucked Tashawn Bower off the Patriots practice squad on Wednesday. Bower returns to Minnesota, where he was a 2017 undrafted signing out of LSU. He had one sack in seven appearances for the Vikings in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Bower appeared in two games for the Patriots this season. He joins defensive ends D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones, Kenny Willekes and Eddie Yarbrough on the 53-man roster.