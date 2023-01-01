More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
More from Star Tribune
Business After whopper of a stock market year, what should people do with their retirement accounts?
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Live: Vikings trail Packers 41-10 in 4th quarter at Lambeau Field. Follow on Gameview
The Vikings are fighting for seeding; the Packers are fighting for a playoff berth. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NFL.
www.startribune.com
Vikings struggle on the road against Packers
The Minnesota Vikings played the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Local
Five big issues Minneapolis will grapple with in 2023
Policing changes, the viability of downtown and city elections are on the 2023 watchlist.
Vikings
Vikings lose two offensive linemen to injuries in first quarter vs. Packers
Right tackle Brian O'Neill sustained a calf injury while center Austin Schlottman, already an injury replacement, left with an ankle injury.
Local
One dead in shooting at after-hours party in Minneapolis, marking city's first homicide of 2023
Another man likely was wounded in the shooting, police said.