Vikings staying on track and in control behind Sam Darnold's composure and confidence

Even when Jefferson continues to draw an extraordinary amount of coverage, the Vikings with Addison, Hockenson, Aaron Jones and the rest of their crew running O'Connell's system have proven they have an offense that can go win a game when it's required. That wouldn't be possible without Darnold, whose career rebirth has helped spark the Vikings (9-2) become one of the league's biggest surprises in what's now its most difficult division.