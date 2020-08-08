The Vikings added some linebacker help on Saturday, signing linebacker Quentin Poling after the Raiders released him in May.

Poling, a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018, was on the Raiders’ active roster for one game last season. He also spent time on the Falcons’ practice squad between two separate stints with the Raiders. The 25-year-old arrives on the Vikings’ roster to provide linebacking depth at a point where Ben Gedeon is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

His social media posts, detailing his unsuccessful attempts to get a coronavirus test in his home state of Ohio after he returned from a trip to Spain with enough symptoms to make his doctor think he had the virus, attracted some attention in March when he became one of the first NFL players to say he might have the virus. Poling followed up a day later, saying he and his family were able to get a COVID-19 test.

To make room on the roster for Poling, the Vikings waived running back Tory Brooks-James.