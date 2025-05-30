Sports

Vikings sign GM Adofo-Mensah to extension, keeping his contract in sync with O'Connell's

The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension on Friday, keeping his status in sync with head coach Kevin O'Connell's for the long term.

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 2:43PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension on Friday, keeping his status in sync with head coach Kevin O'Connell's for the long term.

O'Connell's extension was done in January, following a 14-win season. Both Adofo-Mensah and O'Connell were hired in 2022 on four-year deals. The length of their new contracts was not released by the Vikings, who are 34-17 in the regular season since they arrived. They're 0-2 in the playoffs.

''Kwesi's leadership, vision and collaboration with our coaching staff has positioned the Minnesota Vikings for sustained success,'' owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement distributed by the team. "His dedication and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in shaping our roster and future, and we are confident that under the guidance of him and Kevin O'Connell, we will continue to compete at the highest level as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.''

The 43-year-old Adofo-Mensah, who has economics degrees from Princeton and Stanford and started his first career on Wall Street as a commodities trader and portfolio manager, entered the NFL in 2013 with the San Francisco 49ers as a research and development specialist. He was hired in 2020 as a vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns, before taking the job with the Vikings.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

about the writer

about the writer

DAVE CAMPBELL

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

US group including 49ers Enterprises buys majority stake of Glasgow club Rangers

Scottish soccer club Rangers confirmed on Friday a U.S.-based consortium that includes an investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers has purchased a majority ownership stake.

Sports

Vikings sign GM Adofo-Mensah to extension, keeping his contract in sync with O'Connell's

Sports

MLB players' families grapple with rising online threats as sports betting surges