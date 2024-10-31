Vikings seek rebound from back-to-back losses in Sunday night game vs. Flacco-led Colts

The Colts have had all eight of their games decided by six points or fewer, including five by three points or fewer. ... Flacco has only three career starts against the Vikings and none since 2017 when he was with the Ravens. ... Buckner has five sacks in three career games against the Vikings. ... Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo had three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last week. He had two sacks against the Vikings in 2022. ... The Vikings have lost two games in a row after starting 5-0. They are the only team in the NFL this season to score in the first quarter of every game. ... Darnold has a 114.6 passer rating in three home games this season. He had a season-high 128.8 passer rating last week against the Rams. ... Vikings WR Justin Jefferson had a season-high eight catches for 115 yards last week. ... Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel has four sacks in three home games this season.