Vikings seek 6th straight win as struggling old friend Kirk Cousins arrives with the Falcons

Coming off a nine-catch game against the Chargers, London has 70 this season to become the first player in team history with at least 65 receptions in each of his first three seasons. … Younghoe Koo, whose hip injury prompted the Falcons to sign Riley Patterson last week as an emergency backup, has made 21 of 29 field-goal tries this season. He did not have more than five misses in any of his first five seasons with the club. … TE Kyle Pitts has only six receptions for Atlanta in the past four games. He was held without a catch on only two targets against the Chargers. … RB Bijan Robinson set a career high with 26 carries for 102 yards last week for Atlanta. … The Vikings have won five straight games and are one game behind Detroit in the NFC North entering Week 14. They can clinch a spot in the playoffs this week with a win plus losses by the Cardinals and the Rams. ... Vikings QB Sam Darnold has a 100-plus passer rating in 10 games, matching Daunte Culpepper (2000) and Brett Favre (2009) for the most in franchise history in a single season. ... Jefferson, who last week became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons, has gone six straight games without a touchdown to match his career-long streak. ... OLB Jonathan Greenard is tied for third in the NFL with 10 sacks, matching Za'Darius Smith (2022) and Kevin Williams (2003) for the most in a player's first season with the Vikings.