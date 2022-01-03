GREEN BAY, WIS. — The Vikings' cornerback depth was thinned further Sunday night, and those available got an up-close reminder on how hard it is to stop Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers initially struggled to find the end zone. The Packers marched deep into Vikings territory, but twice settled for a field goal and once failed to complete a fourth-down throw when cornerback Mackensie Alexander covered Packers receiver Davante Adams on a double move.

But Rodgers targeted cornerback Kris Boyd — starting for the injured Cameron Dantzler (calf) — on a 20-yard touchdown pass that put the Vikings in a 13-0 hole. Packers 6-5 receiver Allen Lazard rose above Boyd for the jump ball in the corner of the end zone.

The Vikings defense entered Lambeau Field without Dantzler, who was already replacing former starter Bashaud Breeland, as well as nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was downgraded to out over the weekend because of an illness.

Strong red-zone coverage kept the game within reach early. Linebacker Anthony Barr sold the blitz on third down, bailing to chase down and stop Packers tight end Tyler Davis in the flat. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was draped over Adams on a third-down incompletion. Alexander had the fourth-down stop.

But Rodgers' pinpoint passes proved too much to stop. He lobbed an early ball over Alexander for a 30-yard gain to Adams, the longest pass of the first half. Boyd was also in coverage on a 19-yard pass to Adams, who had eight catches for 118 yards and a score by intermission.

Udoh cleared to play

Right guard Oli Udoh started against the Packers, clearing the league's COVID protocols following a positive test earlier in the week. But the Vikings offensive line couldn't generate much room for running back Dalvin Cook or time for quarterback Sean Mannion.

Cook's longest first-half run went for 6 yards, while Mannion took two sacks and averaged o only 3.8 yards per throw before halftime.

A stoppable force

Coach Mike Zimmer pulled out at least one stop, going for it on fourth-and-3 from the Packers' 47-yard line on the Vikings' opening possession. But Mannion's pass to fullback C.J. Ham near the sideline fell incomplete, foreshadowing the situational troubles ahead for the Mannion-led offense.

The Vikings converted only one of six third downs in the first half, totaling 70 yards.

Largest underdogs under Zimmer

The Vikings entered Sunday night as 13-point underdogs, the largest spread against the team under Zimmer. It's only the second time they've been double-digit underdogs. The Vikings have yet to win under Zimmer as underdogs by 8.5 points or more, losing previously to the Saints (+10, 2014), Cardinals (+8.5, 2015) and Steelers (+8.5, 2017).

Joseph goes yard

Kicker Greg Joseph's 51-yard field goal in the second quarter marked his seventh conversion from at least 50 yards, the most by a Vikings kicker since Blair Walsh's 10 in 2012. Joseph, a restricted free agent this offseason, has made 32 of 37 field goals [86.5%].

