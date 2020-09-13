Season openers under Mike Zimmer:
Sept. 7, 2014, at St. Louis
Vikings 34, Rams 6
Sept. 14, 2015, at San Fran.
49ers 20, Vikings 3
Sept. 11, 2016, at Tennessee
Vikings 25, Titans 16
Sept. 11, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium
Vikings 29, Saints 19
Sept. 9, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium
Vikings 24, 49ers 16
Sept. 8, 2019, at U.S. Bank Stadium
Vikings 28, Falcons 12
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
US OPEN '20: Mickelson returns to scene of spectacular crash
Whether it was at Winged Foot where Phil Mickelson lost his best chance to win the U.S. Open is up for debate.It certainly was the…
Twins
Indians look to end 5-game losing streak against Twins
Cleveland Indians (26-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (29-18, second in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Cleveland: Triston McKenzie…
Twins
Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Cubs
Chicago Cubs (27-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-23, third in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Alec Mills…
Gophers
McCall leads Coastal Carolina to 38-23 whipping of Kansas
Coastal Carolina might want to start scheduling a trip to Kansas every season.
Outdoors
Anderson: 2020 is for the birds ... pheasants, that is
Minnesota's pheasant population has leapt 42%. An omen, perhaps?