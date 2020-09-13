Season openers under Mike Zimmer:

Sept. 7, 2014, at St. Louis

Vikings 34, Rams 6

Sept. 14, 2015, at San Fran.

49ers 20, Vikings 3

Sept. 11, 2016, at Tennessee

Vikings 25, Titans 16

Sept. 11, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium

Vikings 29, Saints 19

Sept. 9, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium

Vikings 24, 49ers 16

Sept. 8, 2019, at U.S. Bank Stadium

Vikings 28, Falcons 12