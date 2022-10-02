GAME BALLS

WR Justin Jefferson. After being shut down for two consecutive, Jefferson increasingly won the matchup with Marshon Lattimore in the second half, finishing with 10 catches for 147 yards. He also scored his first career rushing touchdown.

K Greg Joseph. He made a career-high five field goals, including the 47-yard game-winner, and accounted for more than half of the points for a Vikings team that frequently stalled in the red zone.

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. Vikings special teams have been the most consistent unit through four games. On Sunday, Kris Boyd forced and recovered a fumble on a punt return; Kene Nwangwu and Jalen Reagor had their longest returns of the season; and they converted a fake punt.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

40%: The Vikings' red zone efficiency, scoring only two touchdowns in five trips inside the 20.

5: Vikings penalties, all by the offense, for 35 yards. Entering Sunday, the Vikings had only 11 penalties in three games, second fewest in the NFL, and had the fewest on offense with four.

3: Sacks by the Saints among eight QB hits. The Vikings had allowed four sacks total in the first three games.

3-0: The Vikings' record in London games. They are 7-0 overall in games played abroad.

JEFFERSON WATCH

Justin Jefferson needs 755 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 123.6 yards over the next 13 games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

vs. Bears, Sunday, Noon

Chicago comes to U.S. Bank Stadium 2-2 overall but 0-2 on the road after a 20-12 loss to the Giants. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields has completed only 51% of his passes and has been sacked 16 times. The Bears are averaging a league-worst 117.7 passing yards per game, but are among the top rushing teams at 177.3 yards per game.