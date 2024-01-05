EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out right tackle Brian O'Neill and cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Byron Murphy because of injuries for their final regular-season game at Detroit.

O'Neill missed two games with a sprained ankle and returned last week against Green Bay, but he came out of that game with significant soreness and was unable to practice this week.

Murphy (knee) and Blackmon (shoulder) are two of the team's top three cornerbacks. Andrew Booth will join Akayleb Evans in the starting lineup against the NFC North champion Lions. Murphy will miss his third straight game.

The Vikings need to win Sunday and have three other games go their way — losses by Green Bay, Seattle and either New Orleans or Tampa Bay — in order to make the playoffs.

Nick Mullens will start at quarterback and Joshua Dobbs will serve as the backup against the Lions, who have secured at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They'd get the No. 2 seed with a win and losses by both Dallas and Philadelphia.

