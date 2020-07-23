More than half of the Vikings’ 15-man draft class has agreed to rookie contracts after Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand and Josh Metellus announced their impending signings via social media on Thursday.

Dantzler, the third-round cornerback, Hand, the fifth-round defensive back, and Metellus, the sixth-round safety, were also scheduled to take an initial coronavirus nasal swab test inside of a trailer in the parking lot of TCO Performance Center as rookies and quarterbacks “report” to training camp.

Dantzler’s four-year deal is slated to come with a roughly $900,000 signing bonus based on being drafted 89th overall out of Mississippi State. Hand, taken 169th overall from Temple, is slated for about a $270,000 signing bonus. Metellus, drafted 205th overall out of Michigan, is expected to get a $130,000 bonus.

Five rookies agreed to contracts on Wednesday, including receiver Justin Jefferson and tackle Ezra Cleveland. Nine of 15 have reported agreements so far.

