The Vikings remain in a holding pattern with the injury-riddled cornerback group, but rookie Cameron Dantzler returned to practice on Thursday.

Dantzler was limited in practice and remains in the concussion protocol. He was sidelined last week, missing Sunday’s game against the Lions after a scary collision Nov. 1 in Green Bay left him strapped to a backboard. The third-round rookie has started all five games for which he’s been available.

Coach Mike Zimmer said “we’ll see” when asked if Dantzler is expected to play Monday night in Chicago.

The Vikings turned to a corner collection of rookie Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and newcomer Chris Jones against the Lions. Jones played the No. 3 role, with rookie Harrison Hand (hamstring) active but not playing on defense.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (groin) and fullback C.J. Ham (non-injury) missed practice Thursday. Smith did not return against the Lions after his second touchdown catch in the third quarter.

One reinforcement will not be coming anytime soon in Holton Hill, who joined corners Mike Hughes (neck) and Mark Fields (chest) on injured reserve this week. Hill hasn’t played since Oct. 4 while dealing with a foot injury that has kept him sidelined longer than the Vikings anticipated, according to Zimmer, who was asked Thursday if Hill will return this season.

“I don’t know,” Zimmer said. “It’s been going on a lot longer than we anticipated so, you know, we’ll just kind of have to see.”

Hill will at least be sidelined another three games, if not longer.

Zimmer was also asked about the announcement there will be no fans allowed for the Vikings’ remaining four home games.

“Yeah, we kind of anticipated that’s the way it was going to go,” Zimmer said. “We weren’t getting much help from the governor, so it’s what the rules are — just like everything else this year, with the COVID protocols and every other thing, we just deal with it and try to do our best.”

Bears’ injury report: TE Cole Kmet (groin), OT Jason Spriggs (knee), RB David Montgomery (concussion), DT John Jenkins (ankle), DT Akiem Hicks (rest), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), LB Danny Trevathan (rest), QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) and DB Sherrick McManis (hand) did not practice Thursday.

WR Allen Robinson (knee), LB Roquan Smith (back), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder) and S Tashaun Gipson (foot) were limited.