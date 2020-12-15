The Vikings did not make a roster move with kicker Dan Bailey on Tuesday. They did, however, release the only other kicker they had on their roster.

The team cut Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad, leaving Bailey as their only kicker two days after he missed three field goals and an extra point in a 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Coach Mike Zimmer said on Sunday and Monday the Vikings needed to determine Bailey's future after he'd missed seven kicks in two weeks, though the coach said several times how much he likes the veteran kicker and appreciates his approach.

At this point, the NFL's COVID-19 protocol could make it more likely Bailey gets a chance to straighten things out on Sunday against the Bears.

Players who arrive in a new city for a tryout must begin a six-day testing process before entering the team facility, which means even if the Vikings had brought another kicker in for a tryout on Monday, he would not be able to go in the practice facility until Saturday. In other words, if the Vikings were to have a new kicker on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, he wouldn't be able to go through a full practice with the team all week.

Before his stretch of missed kicks, Bailey had hit 26 of his 27 extra points this season and 10 of his 12 field goals. He hit 93.1 percent of his field goals last year to earn a $1 million bonus at the end of the season, and signed a three-year contract extension before 2020.

The Vikings also designated cornerback Mark Fields for return from injured reserve, after he suffered a punctured lung on Nov. 1 in Green Bay. The team placed cornerback Kris Boyd on injured reserve with a shoulder injury he sustained Sunday.