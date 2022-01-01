The Vikings got back a piece of their offensive line Saturday but declared they'll go without a big chunk of their defensive line.

The team activated guard Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He'll be available to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce (illness) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game.

Udoh went on the COVID list Monday. Under NFL protocols for vaccinated players, he had to produce two negative tests before returning.

Udoh has started 14 games this season, mostly at right guard.

The Vikings also activated safety Myles Dorn, cornerback Tye Smith and defensive end Kenny Willekes and elevated defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad.

Linebacker Nick Vigil remained on the COVID list Saturday after being sent away from the team Thursday.

The Packers also regained players from the COVID list, including punter Corey Bojorquez, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis.