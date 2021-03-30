The Vikings re-signed guard Dakota Dozier on Tuesday and put tight end Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.
The 6-4, 310-pound Dozier, 29, will be in his eighth NFL season. A fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2014, he played five seasons in New York before joining the Vikings.
He started all 16 games at left guard last season.
Hentges, 24, played in one game last season after being signed off the Colts practice squad in December. The Vikings will retain his rights.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
8 of 10 conference games played in pandemic; it wasn't easy
Like many teams in college basketball, George Washington University had to endure quarantines, testing protocols and a long pause because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Nation
State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting
Virginia Beach police have turned over their investigation of an officer-involved shooting of a former college football player to Virginia State Police after the Black man's death amid a rash of weekend shootings drew heightened public scrutiny.
Nation
GOP governors ignore Biden's latest plea on mask mandates
President Joe Biden's pleas for states to stick with mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus were being largely ignored Tuesday as several Republican governors stayed on track to drop the requirement in their states.
Sports
NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games
The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and planning to have full stadiums for those games.
Sports
Packers keeping TE Marcedes Lewis, DE Tyler Lancaster
Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis is staying with the Green Bay Packers.