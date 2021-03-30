The Vikings re-signed guard Dakota Dozier on Tuesday and put tight end Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.

The 6-4, 310-pound Dozier, 29, will be in his eighth NFL season. A fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2014, he played five seasons in New York before joining the Vikings.

He started all 16 games at left guard last season.

Hentges, 24, played in one game last season after being signed off the Colts practice squad in December. The Vikings will retain his rights.