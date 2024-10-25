• The Vikings are a week removed from being one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. They have perhaps the best receiver in the league, and their star tight end is about to return from injury. They are well-coached and their two losses are understandable — one, by two points, to a frighteningly good Lions team, and one on a short-week trip to the West Coast, where the Vikings haven’t won a night game since 1996. This is no time for panic.