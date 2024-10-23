Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman, as expected, was ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as he remains sidelined from practice with turf toe.
Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman out for Rams game; T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Risner questionable
Receiver Cooper Kupp will return to the lineup for the Rams in the “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Vikings in Los Angeles.
He also missed Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Ivan Pace Jr. wore the green dot helmet and communicated defensive play calls while Josh Metellus, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner and Kamu Grugier-Hill saw time at inside linebacker against Detroit.
Cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip), who also missed the Detroit game; tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee); and guard Dalton Risner (back) were listed as questionable. Hockenson and Risner remain on injured lists and would need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play on Thursday.
Running back Aaron Jones carries no injury designation into the Rams game after being limited by a hamstring injury in practice. He said he had no problems with the hamstring after handling 17 touches for 116 yards against the Lions.
For the Rams, star receiver Cooper Kupp carries no injury designation and is expected to play for the first time since he sustained an ankle injury in Week 2.
The Rams’ other standout receiver, Puka Nacua, who is on injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered in season opener, returned to practice this week but is listed as questionable, as is defensive end Braden Fiske and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
Linebacker Troy Reeder, who wears the green dot helmet for the Rams, is out with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) are also out.
