It is a stat repeated at the start of each Vikings season since Kirk Cousins was signed in 2018. It's a stat repeated each time the Vikings sign or draft a backup QB who may not seem ready for prime time.

Cousins, a 12-year NFL veteran, had never missed a game because of injury.

That streak will end next Sunday at Atlanta after Cousins suffered a right Achilles injury at Lambeau Field, an injury that will most likely sideline him for the rest of the 2023 season. Cousins, who is set to be a free agent after this season, might have started his last game at quarterback for the Vikings.

Sunday's 28-10 victory at Green Bay was Cousins' 50th regular-season victory in 88 starts for the Vikings; he is 50-37-1 in Minnesota with 23,265 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. He is third in franchise history in starts, victories and passing yards and second to Fran Tarkenton in TDs.

While Cousins has not missed a start for the Vikings because of injury, he has missed two for illness or rest. Both games were started by Sean Mannion, 31, who is currently on the team's practice squad.

Dec. 29, 2019: Bears 21, Vikings 19

Cousins was among the eight offensive starters Vikings coach Mike Zimmer decided to rest in the regular-season finale in order to keep his team healthy for the playoffs.

Mannion completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards as the Vikings lost on a 22-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal with 10 seconds left. Mannion threw two interceptions, the second on a Hail Mary at the end of the game.

Mike Boone, starting for the injured Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, rushed for 148 yards on 17 carries, but he also lost a fumble and had Mannion's first interception bounce off his hands and into those of Bears linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.

The next week, the Vikings won their wild-card playoff game in New Orleans.

Jan. 2, 2022: Packers 37, Vikings 10

Vikings fans surely won't forgot this one, but probably would like to.

As the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling put it, the Vikings' playoff hopes were "euthanized" in a Sunday night defeat at Lambeau Field "that felt like an anthology of their worst moments against their hated rival." Cousins was on the COVID-19 list after testing positive two days before the game, and the Mannion-led Vikings offense didn't surpass 100 yards until the end of the third quarter.

Mannion passed for only 57 yards in the first half and finished 22-of-36 for 189 yards. But he did throw his first career touchdown, to K.J. Osborn.

The game may also be remembered for a Mike Zimmer quip about the quarterback who didn't start. Asked in the postgame news conference whether rookie Kellen Mond would start the next game, Zimmer said he wasn't particularly interested in seeing more of Mond, who played three snaps against Green Bay. Why not? "I see him every week," Zimmer said.

Cousins played the entire meaningless season finale the following week, a 31-17 victory over the Bears. Zimmer was fired the next day.

2022 season: The Nick Mullens files

Besides Mannion, the only other quarterback with notable playing time during Cousins' tenure is Nick Mullens. He arrived in Minnesota before the 2022 season with 17 career NFL starts, 16 with the 49ers and one with the Browns since entering the league in 2018.

Mullens made four appearances for the Vikings last season, two coming in blowout losses to the Cowboys in Week 11 and the Packers in Week 17. He was on the field for one snap against Washington in Week 9, but played the second half of the regular season finale, leading the offense to 13 points in a 29-13 victory over the Bears. Overall, Mullens was 21-of-25 for 224 yards with one touchdown and one interception last season.

Now 28, Mullens is currently on injured reserve because of a back injury. He can't play Sunday at Atlanta but is eligible to return Nov. 12 against New Orleans.