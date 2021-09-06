The Vikings defensive line underwent a complete makeover from last season, as a comparison of Week 1 starters shows.

2020 Week 1

LE Ifeadi Odenigbo
DT Jaleel Johnson
NT Shamar Stephen
RE Yannick Ngakoue

2021 Week 1*

LE Danielle Hunter
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
NT Michael Pierce
RE D.J. Wonnum

*-projected starters for Sunday's opener at Cincinnati