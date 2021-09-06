The Vikings defensive line underwent a complete makeover from last season, as a comparison of Week 1 starters shows.
2020 Week 1
LE Ifeadi Odenigbo
DT Jaleel Johnson
NT Shamar Stephen
RE Yannick Ngakoue
2021 Week 1*
LE Danielle Hunter
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
NT Michael Pierce
RE D.J. Wonnum
*-projected starters for Sunday's opener at Cincinnati
