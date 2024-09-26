Vikings put their unbeaten record on the line as they visit the NFC North-rival Packers

''They're coached up very well, and they all have a great idea of where they need to be,'' Love said. ''I think at the end of the day, it just comes down to being able to decipher what they're doing and then at the snap of the ball, trying to figure out, ‘Are they bluffing? Are they coming?' Things like that. They do so much stuff that it is hard to have an idea what they're doing pre-snap, so a lot of that stuff, you've just got to feel it out.''