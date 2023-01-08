More from Star Tribune
Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD
The Buffalo Bills and their fans had several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday — then Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown with Hamlin watching from the hospital.
Sports
Surging Northwestern upends No. 15 Indiana, 84-83
Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern beat No. 15 Indiana 84-83 on Sunday for its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season.
Sports
Vikings resting some starters with big second-half lead in Chicago
The Vikings are looking to close out the regular season with a win. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game statistics and scores from around the NFL.
Sports
Bengals' Mixon celebrates TD with coin flip
Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals are still flipping out over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs.
Sports
Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season
Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.