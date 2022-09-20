More from Star Tribune
Sports
Live: Vikings vs. Eagles. Follow the action, game stats on Gameview
The Vikings and Eagles are both hoping to start their seasons 2-0. Tap here for play-by-play updates, in-depth statistics and more on the game in Philadelphia.
Vikings play at Eagles
The Minnesota Vikings traveled to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, September 19, 2022.
Twins
Guardians romp past Twins, who trail by seven games in AL Central
Amed Rosario's three-run home run gave Cleveland some breathing room as it rolled to an 11-4 victory.
Vikings
Lance has surgery as 49ers hand offense to Garoppolo
Instead of the Trey Lance injury derailing a season for a team that believes it can contend for the Super Bowl, it just puts the Niners back where they were last year
Vikings
Vikings-Eagles inactives: First-round safety Lewis Cine to make NFL debut
Cine, the 32nd-overall pick this spring, will play against the Eagles after dealing with a knee contusion that kept him out of the season opener.