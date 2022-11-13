More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Live at 5 p.m.: Wild return home to face San Jose, follow on Gameview
The Wild are back at Xcel Energy Center after a West Coast road trip. Tap here for play-by-play and in-game stats on tonight's rematch, as well as scores from around the NHL.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis aims to shore up street lighting to boost public safety
Mayor Jacob Frey's budget proposal includes $9 million for lighting improvements over 2023 and 2024.
Sports
Live at 5 p.m.: Wolves try to snap three-game skid vs. Cavs on Gameview
The Timberwolves face Kevin Love and the red hot Cavaliers. Tap here for play-by-play, in-game stats and scores from around the NBA.
www.startribune.com
Vikings play at Bills
The Minnesota Vikings played at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Variety
Lileks: The annual Christmas lights lie
Too many years I've put up the lights a bit late, did a haphazard job, figured I'd finish later and ended up with an underwhelming…