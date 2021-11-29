The Vikings placed cornerback Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, meaning they could be without another defensive starter on Sunday against the Lions.

Peterson said before the season he is vaccinated against COVID-19, so his placement on the reserve list suggests he tested positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. If he is asymptomatic, he can return with two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart; if Peterson has symptoms, he would need two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and 48 hours without symptoms before he can come back. Otherwise, he would have to be away from the team for 10 days.

He missed three games with a hamstring injury before returning for the Vikings' win over the Packers on Nov. 21; Peterson played all 70 snaps in the team's loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The Vikings played Sunday without their four preferred defensive linemen (Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce are on injured reserve, Dalvin Tomlinson is on the COVID-19 list and Everson Griffen is away from the team while receiving mental health treatment). Tomlinson, who went on the COVID-19 list Nov. 23, could return in time for the Lions game, but in addition to the possibility of not having Peterson, the Vikings might be without Anthony Barr, who strained his hamstring during Sunday's game.

Peterson is the 10th Vikings player to go on the COVID-19 list since the beginning of November; the team has since activated eight of those players, with Peterson and Tomlinson the only players currently on the list.