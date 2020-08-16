The Vikings are hoping a move to right guard will give Pat Elflein’s career the comfort level and kick start it needs after a backward slide at the other two interior positions the past two years.

“It’s something he’s had a comfort zone with before in his football life,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said Sunday. “We talked about that. ... Just a decision made through talking through the process, talking to Pat, talking about how we were going to get started when we got back.”

Elflein was primarily a right guard early in his career at Ohio State. He started 12 of 15 games there as a sophomore and 13 the next season.

He moved to center before his senior year and ended up winning the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. The Vikings selected him in the third round of the draft and enjoyed a promising rookie season out of him at center in 2017.

But offseason ankle and shoulder injuries caused him to miss the start of the 2018 season. He joined the starting lineup in Week 4 but struggled while never fully recovering physically.

Elflein was moved to left guard last year to make room for first-round draft pick Garrett Bradbury. His struggles continued as he ranked 98th among NFL guards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Offensive line coach Rick Dennison played a big role in the decision to move Elflein based on his comfort level at right guard in college.

“Obviously, there were no reps to go off of that this year,” said Kubiak, referring to an offseason that was limited to virtual learning only because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re looking at the big picture. Pat’s a good player. He had a good year. Obviously, we’re going to have to fill the other guard spot. Rick and I sat down with Pat. Just felt like this was the best move for us to make right now and go get competitive. Let’s see what happens, but I think Pat’s very comfortable there and he’s a good football player who works his tail off.”

Cook resting up

Running back Dalvin Cook certainly will be well rested heading into the start of padded practices on Monday.

The star running back, still in discussions with the team on a long-term contract extension, didn’t do much more than stand and watch his backups during Sunday’s team drills.

Friday, Cook said he never wavered on the decision to report on time and be in pads come Monday. Kubiak said that commitment surprised no one at team headquarters.

“That’s just how he handles [himself],” Kubiak said. “That’s how he’s gotten to where he’s at. … I’m just so impressed. Every great player I’ve been around in this league, they work. And boy does Dalvin work.”

Hunter out

Nose tackle Shamar Stephen was back at practice Sunday after handling “some personal stuff” on Friday. Meanwhile, left defensive end Danielle Hunter was sidelined for the entire practice.

Jalyn Holmes stepped in for Hunter.

Way-too-early fight …

Some observations from Sunday’s practice …

• Bradbury and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks got into a way-too-early camp skirmish. They pushed, shoved and swatted at each other’s facemasks as tight end Kyle Rudolph could be heard yelling, “Later in the week. It’s too early.”

• If all goes according to coach Mike Zimmer’s plan, the left guard battle will be decided by the end of the week. Sunday, Aviante Collins lined up with the first unit, followed by rookie Ezra Cleveland and Dakota Dozier.

• Linebacker Quentin Poling left the field early with an undisclosed injury that didn’t appear serious.

• Kicker Dan Bailey went 3-for-3, making attempts from 33, made all three placekicks from 33, 39 and 44 yards.

• Sunday’s situation period had the offense in the red zone, trailing 24-20 with two minutes left. The period ended with Irv Smith Jr. beating linebacker Eric Wilson on a touchdown reception from Kirk Cousins.