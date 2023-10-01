CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Vikings prepare for their fourth game of the season at Bank of America Stadium, Garrett Bradbury will miss the second game of his career in his hometown.

The Charlotte native, who was listed as questionable for the game, will be inactive for the third time this season with a back injury that's limited him to just seven snaps this season. He was limited in practice during the week, as the Vikings worked Blake Brandel at center in addition to Austin Schlottmann. The team did not announce any changes to its starting lineup, which still lists Bradbury as the center, but it's believed the Vikings practiced with Brandel at center and Dalton Risner at right guard for at least part of the week.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport was also questionable for the game with an ankle injury, but will be active for the second time this season. Davenport played four snaps against the Eagles in Week 2, and said last week his ankle injury was making progress, so he could get more work than that on Sunday.

Running back Cam Akers, whom the Vikings acquired in a trade last month, is active for the first time this season.

For the Panthers, running back Miles Sanders and linebacker Frankie Luvu are active after being listed as questionable. Former Vikings safety Xavier Woods will not play because of hamstring injury.

Here is the full list of inactives:

Vikings: Bradbury, S Lewis Cine, TE Nick Muse, NT Khyiris Tonga, Jaren Hall (emergency third QB)

Panthers: Woods, RB Raheem Blackshear, WR Jonathan Mingo, CB Sam Webb, LB Deion Jones, OT David Sharpe