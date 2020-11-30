LB/S Jeremy Chinn
The Panthers rookie was the third player in NFL history with multiple fumble returns for touchdowns in the same game. And he scored his two TDs in 10 seconds on back-to-back plays from scrimmage. He also led Carolina with 13 tackles.
QB Kirk Cousins
With no Adam Thielen and the Panthers stuffing Dalvin Cook, Cousins spread the ball around, scrambled effectively and was at his best when it mattered most — on an efficient, accurate drive for the winning TD.
LB Eric Kendricks
He grabbed his third interception in the past four games. He added 12 tackles, two for a loss, and had a key third-down stop in the fourth quarter that held Carolina to a field goal.
