Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a season-high 140 yards.

K.J. OSBORN

Vikings receiver

Four of his six receptions for 78 yards came on the final drive in regulation or in overtime, as Kirk Cousins turned to the second-year player to convert a key third down and the winning score. Four Vikings had 70 or more receiving yards, led by Adam Thielen's 126.

DALVIN COOK

Vikings running back

After missing two of the team's last three games, Cook returned to the lineup and rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries as the offense accumulated 571 total yards against a Panthers defense that that had limited opponents to 4.8 yards per play — second in the NFL entering the game.

KIRK COUSINS

Vikings quarterback

Cousins was 33 of 48 for a season-high 373 yards and three TDs. No sacks, no turnovers, a big first-down run late in the fourth quarter. He even made a tackle after a fumble return. Cousins was again sharpest in the final minutes of the game, leading yet another comeback.