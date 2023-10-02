Smith's sacks, fumble recovery for TD help Vikings put down Panthers
D.J. Wonnum's fumble return for a touchdown off a Harrison Smith strip sack turned the tide in the second half as the Vikings gained their first win of the season.
Thielen frustrated by loss to Vikings. Did he bring grudge to the game?
Adam Thielen bought a coffee for a longtime friend on the Vikings staff. He chatted with former teammates and coaches. And he performed to his career standards, including one catch that came some extra emotion.
Davenport, Akers give Vikings boost vs. Panthers
Edge rusher Marcus Davenport had four tackles and a third-down sack while running back Cam Akers finished with 51 yards on seven touches in his Vikings debut.
Three keys to the Vikings' 21-13 win over the Carolina Panthers
Vikings safety Harrison Smith had three sacks in the second half, one of which led to the game-winning points.
Gallery: Vikings beat Carolina for first victory
The Vikings survived a massive first-quarter blunder to beat the Panthers.
Souhan: Always a beast, Harrison Smith leads way to Vikings victory
Smith, the Vikings' oldest star, is being used differently by defensive coordinator Brian Flores than he was last season and made big plays when his team needed themSunday.
5 Extra Points: Great match-up for defense, Cousins gets by, more Akers
After the Vikings' blitzes couldn't faze Justin Herbert last week, Carolina rookie Bryce Young fell in the face of pressure from Brian Flores' defense.
