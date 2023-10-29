Vikings-Packers: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Can Flores conquer Love?
The Vikings defense behind Brian Flores has had success against young quarterbacks this season. Are Jordan Love and the Packers the next to fall?
How a Filipino rugby player helped jump-start the Vikings' season
This summer in the Philippines, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum said he wanted to become the best tackler in the NFL. A friend suggested he study rugby.
Souhan: Cousins gives Vikings a Tarkenton-like edge over Packers
Not since the 1970s have the Vikings had a quarterback advantage like the one they'll have Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Vikings mailbag: Trades? Cousins extension? Offensive line starters?
If the Vikings beat Green Bay on Sunday, does that make them buyers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline? And if so, who are some of the targets they may pursue?
If the Vikings keep winning, does that mean Cousins and Hunter return?
Vikings Insider: With a .500 record and the NFL playoffs in view, the team's plans for the trade deadline and the draft may have shifted.
Cousins still has trouble enjoying success, even when things go well
Even after being widely praised for his play against the 49ers, Kirk Cousins prefers to remain his harshest critic and lament the plays and situations he should have handled better.
Vikings
In upsetting 49ers, Vikings finally beat the bullies in the trenches
The Vikings offensive line didn't allow a sack and the defense held the NFL's leading rusher to 45 yards. "You meet the bully in the middle of the schoolyard, and you hash it out. That's what we did," said tackle Brian O'Neill.
Vikings
Mark Craig's Week 8 NFL picks: Is shuffle ahead in NFC North?
The Vikings have a chance to put some distance between themselves and division rivals chasing them, while the Lions are looking to rebound.
Vikings
Former Viking Trae Waynes leaves the football field for the forest
The former Vikings defensive back is making a splash in western Wisconsin as a hunting outfitter offering a curated whitetail deer experience. "I knew I didn't want to play football forever," he says.
Vikings
Vikings' big question: Do they really have a viable path to the playoffs?
Believe it or not, the Vikings, who started 0-3, are in control of their own destiny in the NFC North after beating the 49ers on Monday night. It's right there in the schedule.
Vikings
Vikings running backs starting to look more like a committee
The workloads for Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers are inching closer to even as the team seeks to unlock the ground game.
Randball
Who's worse off: Vikings without Cook or Cook without the Vikings?
The Vikings' rushing attack has languished without a true No. 1 runner this season, while their former No. 1 back has struggled with the Jets. Dalvin Cook would like to be traded.
Vikings
Fan of Vikings choreography? Thank the team 'celebration coordinator'
He didn't get on the field during Monday night's upset of the 49ers, but an undrafted rookie played a role in some of the best-remembered moments on the field.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' O-line improvement? 'Tush Push' attempt? Trade deadline?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about the offensive line, quarterback sneaks, the trade deadline and more ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune