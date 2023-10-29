T.J. Hockenson was stopped near the goal line when the Vikings and Packers played in January.
T.J. Hockenson was stopped near the goal line when the Vikings and Packers played in January.

Vikings-Packers: Things to know before and during the game

6:52pm
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
The matchup of quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Jordan Love brings a new dynamic to the Vikings-Packers rivalry.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Can Flores conquer Love?

1:37pm
The Vikings defense behind Brian Flores has had success against young quarterbacks this season. Are Jordan Love and the Packers the next to fall?
Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates following an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 in Minneap

How a Filipino rugby player helped jump-start the Vikings' season

2:18pm
This summer in the Philippines, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum said he wanted to become the best tackler in the NFL. A friend suggested he study rugby.
Kirk Cousins returns to Lambeau Field on Sunday leading the league in passing touchdowns.

Souhan: Cousins gives Vikings a Tarkenton-like edge over Packers

2:57pm
Not since the 1970s have the Vikings had a quarterback advantage like the one they'll have Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Could Arizona safety Budda Baker be a Vikings trade target?

Vikings mailbag: Trades? Cousins extension? Offensive line starters?

October 27
If the Vikings beat Green Bay on Sunday, does that make them buyers before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline? And if so, who are some of the targets they may pursue?
Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter (99) has once again been kicking around opposing offenses and leads the NFL in sacks.

If the Vikings keep winning, does that mean Cousins and Hunter return?

October 27
Vikings Insider: With a .500 record and the NFL playoffs in view, the team's plans for the trade deadline and the draft may have shifted.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wears a chain he got from Justin Jefferson — signifying a “SportsCenter” Top 10 — after the team’s win over

Cousins still has trouble enjoying success, even when things go well

October 26
Even after being widely praised for his play against the 49ers, Kirk Cousins prefers to remain his harshest critic and lament the plays and situations he should have handled better.
October 24
Running back Christian McCaffrey (23) of the 49ers hit a wall of Vikings defenders in the second quarter on Monday night.

In upsetting 49ers, Vikings finally beat the bullies in the trenches

The Vikings offensive line didn't allow a sack and the defense held the NFL's leading rusher to 45 yards. "You meet the bully in the middle of the schoolyard, and you hash it out. That's what we did," said tackle Brian O'Neill.
October 27
Don’t worry, Jared Goff. The Lions aren’t facing the Ravens again this week.

Mark Craig's Week 8 NFL picks: Is shuffle ahead in NFC North?

The Vikings have a chance to put some distance between themselves and division rivals chasing them, while the Lions are looking to rebound.
2:49pm
Trae Waynes and a partner are sweeping up land in western Wisconsin bluff country, which also is prime whitetail buck territory.

Former Viking Trae Waynes leaves the football field for the forest

The former Vikings defensive back is making a splash in western Wisconsin as a hunting outfitter offering a curated whitetail deer experience. "I knew I didn't want to play football forever," he says.
October 25
Vikings safety Jay Ward (20) and linebacker Troy Dye (45) celebrated with safety Camryn Bynum (24) after he made the game-ending interception late in

Vikings' big question: Do they really have a viable path to the playoffs?

Believe it or not, the Vikings, who started 0-3, are in control of their own destiny in the NFC North after beating the 49ers on Monday night. It's right there in the schedule.
October 26
Running back Cam Akers saw a season-high 39% playing time against the 49ers, his fourth game with the Vikings. 

Vikings running backs starting to look more like a committee

The workloads for Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers are inching closer to even as the team seeks to unlock the ground game.
October 27
Dalvin Cook’s career has stalled after signing with the Jets.

Who's worse off: Vikings without Cook or Cook without the Vikings?

The Vikings' rushing attack has languished without a true No. 1 runner this season, while their former No. 1 back has struggled with the Jets. Dalvin Cook would like to be traded.
October 26
Vikings players celebrated a fumble recovery Monday with the limbo.

Fan of Vikings choreography? Thank the team 'celebration coordinator'

He didn't get on the field during Monday night's upset of the 49ers, but an undrafted rookie played a role in some of the best-remembered moments on the field.
October 27
Podcast: Vikings' O-line improvement? 'Tush Push' attempt? Trade deadline?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about the offensive line, quarterback sneaks, the trade deadline and more ahead of Sunday's game in Green Bay.
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.