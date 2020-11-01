I've been coming to Lambeau Field since the early '90s. I've seen all kinds of weather conditions - from frozen tundra to beautiful August and September days.

I've never seen winds like this in Green Bay. There are gale force wind warnings in the area, and at first blush that would seem to be a positive development for the Vikings, since the Packers are more reliant on making big plays in the passing game, and are more accustomed to these conditions.

But I'm not sure about that. Aaron Rodgers talked this week about how he has learned to read the wind, and throw the ball with certain techniques in the wind, and I don't know that Kirk Cousins is well-equipped to handle these conditions.

Ben Goessling, Chip Scoggins and I are in the Lambeau press box. Andrew Krammer and Mark Craig are covering from home. Follow us at startribune.com or on Twitter for updates.

