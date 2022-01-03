Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrated his second-quarter touchdown Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

DAVANTE ADAMS

Green Bay, WR

Aaron Rodgers' favorite target just looks so smooth out there. His routes are crisp, his hands are excellent and the Rodgers-Adams connection is running with ultra-high confidence. Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a second-quarter touchdown that somehow felt like the dagger.

AARON RODGERS

Green Bay, QB

We don't know if we'll see another Rodgers-Mike Zimmer showdown. Those have been a lot of fun over the years. If this is indeed the final QB-coach battle, the QB walks away the winner in a matchup that was fully one-sided for the final three quarters. Rodgers' line: two touchdowns, 288 yards and hitting on 29 of 38 passes.

DE'VONDRE CAMPBELL

Green Bay, LB

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher put up a team-high eight total tackles that included a tackle for loss. Campbell has worked himself into a terrific place in the Packers defense, a reliable tackler and playmaker in the middle.