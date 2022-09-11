Vikings open season at home against Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs the ball in for a touchdown off pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first quarter . Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune A Minnesota Vikings fan posed for a photo with a Green Bay Packers fan. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune A Green Bay Packers fan. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Allen Neubert poses for a portrait . Alex Kormann, Star Tribune A Green Bay Packers fans posed for a photo with a Minnesota Vikings fan. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) yells Happy Birthday to a fan after he warms up on the field. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Za'Darius Smith hugged his son Zayvion, 1, during pregame warmups. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Za'Darius Smith hugged his son Zayvion, 1, during pregame warmups . Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fans take in a view of U.S. Bank Stadium next to members of the U.S. military before the season opening game. Alex Kormann, Star Tribune Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) warms up on the field. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) gets a warm welcome before the Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers . Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) face on game programs sit on the seats. Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O�Connell greeted players. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fans enter U.S. Bank Stadium as gates open for the season opener. Alex Kormann, Star Tribune A Minnesota Vikings fans wears a flag as a cape while walking around U.S. Bank Stadium. Alex Kormann, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fans enter U.S. Bank Stadium. Alex Kormann, Star Tribune A young Minnesota Vikings fan. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers fans ride escalators before the season opener. Alex Kormann, Star Tribune