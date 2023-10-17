Introduction: The Wild's 7-4 loss to Toronto over the weekend was costly on two levels. First, Matt Boldy was injured, which leaves the team short one big scorer while exposing a major salary cap crunch. And the Wild also gave up seven goals in the game, causing the team to juggle its defensive pairings just two games into the year. It could be a tough go for the Wild until Boldy and Jared Spurgeon are healthy.

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand as they try to sort out exactly what is wrong with the team's offense. The running game has been stagnant and the third-down offense was poor against the Bears. Plus, what do they make of a surprising Pro Football Focus stat about the offensive line?

28:00: Vikings poetry, even if the game didn't deserve it.

41:00: Aaron Rodgers can't stay out of the spotlight, Part Infinity.

