Tight end Chris Herndon was traded from the Jets to the Vikings less than two weeks before the regular season, and the whirlwind has only continued in Minnesota, where he's being asked to quickly learn a fourth different playbook in his fourth NFL season.

"It's been pretty hectic," Herndon said Wednesday. "Just getting my car here, finding somewhere to stay, learning the offense, and doing my best to also learn everybody around the facility as well. I'm just taking it day by day."

Herndon is expected to immediately play a role against the Bengals on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer said. But how much he plays remains to be seen for an offense that lost starter Irv Smith Jr. to a knee injury in the preseason finale and typically leans on heavy personnel groupings with multiple tight ends.

Tyler Conklin is expected to start, while Herndon and Brandon Dillon will contribute off the bench in front of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who reminded reporters that Herndon's acclimation is just getting started.

"We need more time," Cousins said. "He's done a great job, like I said, picking up the offense. That was really the first hurdle, so he has a good feel for what we're trying to do. We do need more time to just get a feel of how he's wired, and what he does naturally well."

Herndon's Jets tenure began well as a rookie, when he was their second-leading receiver with 502 yards and four touchdowns. But his second year was derailed by injuries and a four-game suspension stemming from a 2018 drunken-driving arrest. After he was plagued by drops last year, he's hoping a fresh start can help rebuild any confidence lost.

"You want to get out there and prove to yourself, most importantly, that you can play the game at a high level," Herndon said. "Having those types of setbacks really kind of makes your mind run a lot, especially as a young guy."

Barr dealing with knee issue

Linebacker Anthony Barr's right knee was in a protective sleeve as he took the practice field Wednesday for the first time since early August. The good news for Zimmer is Barr was a limited participant in practice; the bad news is the Vikings coach is still unsure whether one of his top defenders will be able to play Sunday in Cincinnati.

"He seems really good," Zimmer said. "Now, how he feels tomorrow or the next day or the next day, I don't know. So, he's excited today. He feels really good. He's had a good last week, weekend, so we're hopeful he plays. I don't know, honestly."

Barr, rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Conklin (hamstring) were limited during practice. Darrisaw, the first-round pick, practiced for the first time since an Aug. 12 operation to clean up a lingering core muscle issue. He's not expected to play Sunday.

Running back Alexander Mattison (ribs), receiver Dede Westbrook (knee) and safety Josh Metellus (ankle) were full participants.

Lack of depth is 'concerning'

Zimmer didn't mince words when asked about the Vikings' roster depth entering the regular season. The coach has noted a lack of reliable backups at certain positions, like quarterback, safety and linebacker, throughout the preseason. Those worries haven't gone away as Sunday's opener nears.

"It's concerning," Zimmer said. "I feel really good about the top guys, and then some of these young guys got to come on. But when you're kind of top-heavy with finances, that's what you've got to do. Hopefully, we'll stay healthy, and try to get these younger guys better."

You're up, rook

Rookie receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the fifth-round pick out of Iowa, will be the kick returner against the Bengals, according to Zimmer. Smith-Marsette won the job in the preseason after averaging 25.9 yards per return on seven attempts, rotating only in the first exhibition when coaches gave reps to receiver K.J. Osborn and running back Kene Nwangwu. Smith-Marsette took all five returns in the next two games, setting up his opening-day role.

"I like Smith-Marsette," Zimmer said. "He's fearless. He's got to take care of the ball better, I think, but he's fearless returning the kicks. I like that about him, so we'll have a plan for when we take it out, when we keep it in [the end zone], things like that."

