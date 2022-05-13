Vikings sixth-round pick Vederian Lowe signed his rookie deal on Friday morning, putting six of the team's 10 draft picks under contract before the start of rookie minicamp.

Lowe, an offensive lineman out of Illinois, will receive a signing bonus of $197,873 as part of his four-year deal, which is worth a total of $3.86 million. He signed his deal after the Vikings announced five rookie signings — for first-rounder Lewis Cine, fifth-rounders Esezi Otomewo and Ty Chandler, sixth-rounder Jalen Nailor and seventh-rounder Nick Muse — on Thursday.

Only four draft picks (second-rounders Andrew Booth and Ed Ingram, third-rounder Brian Asamoah and fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans) began the Vikings' rookie camp without a contract. Players are not required to be under contract to practice during rookie camp, and can instead sign injury protection agreements in case they get hurt before signing their deals.