Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made another flurry of draft-day trades, this time starting with his mentor and Browns general manager Andrew Berry during Saturday's fourth round.

The Vikings moved up to take a third defensive back — Missouri corner Akayleb Evans — by sending their fifth-round pick (No. 156) and a 2023 fourth-round pick to Cleveland.

Evans (6-foot-2, 197 pounds) spent four years at Tulsa before transferring last season to Missouri, where he had six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception in 11 games. He joins fellow rookie defensive backs Lewis Cine, a first-round pick, and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, in the Vikings' revamped secondary.

Adofo-Mensah executed a fifth trade of this draft later in the fourth round, moving back in a deal with the Raiders that sent picks No. 122 and No. 250 to Las Vegas in exchange for No. 126 and No. 227. The Vikings effectively moved back four spots in the fourth round to jump up 23 spots in the last round.

The Vikings then sent that fourth-round pick (No. 126) back to the Raiders in exchange for two fifth-round picks at No. 165 and No. 169 overall.