The Vikings again traded back with a division rival to open Friday's second round of the NFL draft.

Minnesota sent the No. 34 overall pick to the Packers, who drafted North Dakota St. receiver Christian Watson, to acquire both of Green Bay's second-round picks at Nos. 53 and No. 59 overall. The Vikings now have four picks in Friday's second and third rounds, including No. 66 and No. 77 overall in the third round.

During Thursday's first round, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah dealt the No. 12 pick to the Detroit Lions, who also took a receiver: Alabama's Jameson Williams. The Vikings sent a second-round pick (No. 46) to Detroit in the trade to acquire three Lions picks in No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday night the Vikings saw the most depth in this draft between the "30ish to 70-something type of picks," and they'll now have two more swings in that range after this deal with Green Bay.