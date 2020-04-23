The 2020 draft starts at 7 p.m. Here's where you can get everything you need before, during and after the draft to keep up with news on the Vikings and the rest of the NFL.

Live Blog and Virtual Draft Party. Join in here.



TV: ESPN, Ch. 5 and NFL Network. The networks are combining resources, but all will have different feeds.

Radio: 100.3 FM, 6 p.m., 1500 AM, 7 p.m., Sirius/XM Channel 88, 7 p.m.

Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Chip Scoggins | Jim Souhan | Megan Ryan | Access Vikings

Podcasts: Our Access Vikings pre-draft five-part series

NFC North on Twitter: Vikings | Packers | Bears | Lions

Search for a draft prospect by position or college

Round 1 pick-by-pick and who's on the clock.



Go deep on the draft: Star Tribune coverage highlights