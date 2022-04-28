The Vikings have the 12th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, their highest draft position since 2015. Here are the last 12 players selected with the No. 12 pick in the draft.

2021: LB Micah Parsons, Cowboys

Earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Pro honors after collecting 84 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles last season.

2020: WR Henry Ruggs III, Raiders

Released in November and is currently awaiting trial on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges after his involvement in a high-speed car crash that killed a woman.

Rashan Gary of the Packers, shown here hitting Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond, was selected No. 12 in 2019.

2019: LB Rashan Gary, Packers

Became a full-time starter last season with Za'Darius Smith out and led the team in sacks with 9.5, adding eight tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

2018: DT Vita Vea, Buccaneers

Has started 45 games in four seasons, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and earned a four-year, $73 million contract extension.

2017: QB Deshaun Watson, Texans

Three-time Pro Bowler who led Houston to the playoffs in 2019 and '19. Missed last season as he faced numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations. Traded to Cleveland this offseason. Signed the most lucrative fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

2016: DT Sheldon Rankins, Saints

Spent five seasons in New Orleans, starting every game in 2017 and 2018, when he had a career-high eight sacks. Hampered by injuries since. Signed with the Jets in 2021.

2015: NT Danny Shelton, Browns

Currently a free agent after playing on four teams — Cleveland, New England, Detroit and the Giants. Best season was 2019, when he had three sacks and 61 tackles and made 14 starts for the Patriots.

2014: WR Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

Set several rookie receiving records on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and was a Pro Bowler in his first three seasons with the Giants. Had 200 career receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards by 2016. After two and a half tumultuous seasons in Cleveland, joined the Rams last November and won the Super Bowl.

2013: CB D.J. Hayden, Raiders

Cracked the Raiders' starting lineup in 2015, but has largely been a backup or injured since with Oakland, Detroit and Jacksonville. Has four career interceptions. Currently a free agent.

2012: DT Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Key figure in the Eagles' Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Has spent his whole career in Philadelphia.

The last time the Vikings had the No. 12 overall pick they selected quarterback Christian Ponder.

2011: QB Christian Ponder, Vikings

The first quarterback Rick Spielman drafted in the first round. Started 36 games in four inconsistent and injury-marred seasons with the team, going 14-21-1.

2010: RB Ryan Mathews, Chargers

A 1,000-yard rusher for the Chargers in 2011 and 2013. Signed with the Eagles in 2015 and started eight games in 2016 before being sidelined by neck injury. Hasn't played in the NFL since.