Vikings coach Mike Zimmer shuffled his coaching staff this past offseason, hiring five new coaches while also naming Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator and Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson co-defensive coordinators. Here is a closer look at the five new faces:

Dom Capers

Position: Senior defensive assistant

Coaching experience: 46th season

NFL experience: 34th season

Last job: Jaguars senior defensive assistant, 2019

Defensive backs coach Daronte Jones

Why hire Dom? The old dog gives Zimmer a new perspective on defenses in general and third-down blitz packages in particular. The 70-year-old Capers might help the 64-year-old Zimmer find ways to get more big plays out of linebacker Anthony Barr.

Daronte Jones

Position: Defensive backs

Coaching experience: 20th season

NFL experience: fifth season

Last job: Bengals secondary/cornerbacks coach, 2018-19

Why hire Daronte? A fresh young voice to mesh with a group of green cornerbacks and Zimmer, whose strengths include coaching defensive backs.

Imarjaye Albury Sr.

Position: Defensive quality control/assistant defensive line

Coaching experience: fourth season

NFL experience: first season

Last job: Arkansas defensive graduate assistant, 2018-19

Why hire Albury? Another bright young voice who can be tutored in defensive line coaching by the 60-year-old Patterson, one of the best in the business.

Roy Anderson

Position: Assistant defensive backs

Coaching experience: 19th season

Assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher

NFL experience: 15th season

Last job: LSU lead defensive analyst, 2019

Why hire Roy? Upon joining the NFL in 2005, he spent three years in learning the player personnel side under then-Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome. From 2008 to 2018, he coached defensive backs with the Ravens, Colts, 49ers and Bears.

Phil Rauscher

Position: Assistant offensive line

Coaching experience: 17th season

NFL experience: sixth season

Last job: Washington Football Team’s offensive line

Imarjaye Albury

Why hire Phil? He spent 2015-16 in Denver, where he was schooled by Vikings line coach and run game coordinator Rick Dennison. While in Denver, he also worked with Vikings offensive assistants Brian Pariani and Gary and Klint Kubiak.



